Whanganui-based musician Anthonie Tonnon is putting on a "holistic night of entertainment" at the Royal Whanganui Opera House next month - and he has multiple motivations for doing so.

The show will mark the release of his single 'Mataura Paper Mill' and celebrate the building itself while encouraging people to visit the city for a domestic holiday.

"I had talked to them (The Opera House) about doing something there during lockdown, either virtually or with a tiny audience," Tonnon said.

"Then, a few weeks ago, I thought, 'let's just get as many people as we can to come along'.

"It's a great place to celebrate, and it's a great place to celebrate Whanganui."

Tonnon released 'Mataura Paper Mill' just before lockdown and said it didn't feel appropriate to talk about it while the country was still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Rather than do a full national tour I thought I would put in as much effort into doing one really big show instead.

"People are looking for a weekend holiday at the moment, that they can do within New Zealand, and I think Whanganui is the perfect place to do that, they just don't know it yet.

Advertisement

"For people who are a bit further away, like Dunedin or Australia for instance, we'll be keeping that online broadcast idea with multiple cameras."

Writer Rose Lu and podcaster Al Reid would also be performing, Tonnon said, with a "variety show" feel to the evening.

"Al Reid makes this amazing podcast called 'You're Gonna Die in Bed' and does these great fake ads, and, unlike me, he has a really good sense of humour.

"Rose Lu is a writer who I discovered last year after I ordered her book 'All Who Live on Islands' from Paiges bookshop," Tonnon said.

"She grew up here, and the book talks a lot about the places we live in, and the places we go, from the lens of someone who spent their formative years in Whanganui.

"The night won't just be band number one, band number two, band number three, we're going to try to tie everything together into what would make a great hour or so of television.

"There is a bit of a fluid boundary between what I'll be doing, and what Rose and Al will be doing.

"It'll be multidisciplinary, with a reading from a great writer, a Q and A, elements from podcasts, and lots of live music.

Advertisement

"It's also a celebration of the Opera House itself, and by implication, it's a celebration of the town we live in and the assets we have at our disposal."

*Tickets are available from The Royal Whanganui Opera House on St Hill Street and at www.anthonietonnon.com/tickets