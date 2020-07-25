Fire and Emergency crews spent almost two hours on Saturday morning putting out a blaze that ripped through a house in Ohakune.

Initially, two crews from Ohakune responded to the call around 11am.

A FENZ spokesman said initial reports suggested the fire was in the roof of the Park Ave house but soon surrounding crews from the region were called in to help.

One crew from Raetihi attended as well as the Waiouru defence brigade and the command and support vehicles from Whanganui.

The spokesman was unable to give details of damage to the house but said he believed it would have been significant.

He said there were no reports of injuries and fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.