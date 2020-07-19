Whanganui chef Kaiming "Kelvin" Huang has spent the last few years cutting his teeth in various kitchens around the city, including The Big Orange, Springvale Cafe, and The Oaks at the Collegiate Motor Inn.

Next week he will open a restaurant of his own.

High-Kut Bistro is in the former Cinnamonui cafe on Victoria Ave.

"I wanted to start with quite a small space, and when I saw this one on the market I thought it was the perfect size," Huang said.

"There's always a bit of a risk when you're opening your open place, and here you can sit around 30 people.

"That's a good amount I think, because then I can focus on the quality instead of the quantity."

Huang said he was enjoying the freedom of "being his own boss" and that he aimed to have a winter and a summer menu.

"I'm doing my own thing now and I can do what I want, so maybe later on I can do a bit of swapping around.

"Me personally, I really like steak, and we will have eye filet with truffle mash and a home-made peppercorn sauce.

"You want it nice and fat and crunchy on the outside."

"We also have scallops on the menu, and it's the biggest size I could find."

Huang said all his produce would be locally sourced, with meat coming from Chef's Choice in Whanganui East, and vegetables from the Crazy Pumpkin.

"I get my herbs from Erb at the Whanganui river markets as well."

Huang's partner, Vy Nguyen, who recently opened the Elixir Cafe on Maria Place, will also be working in the front-of-house at High Kut Bistro.

"I guess this place was kind of meant to be," Nguyen said.

"It's just the right size to focus on customer service, instead of rushing around saying 'here's your meal, here's your meal'".

"We can greet the customers as soon as they come in and we can make sure they're taken care of.

*High-Kut Bistro will open on Wednesday, July 22.