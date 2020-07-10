Air Chathams has been working with the Whanganui District Health Board to bring infection control practices on board their flights.

WDHB infection prevention clinical nurse specialist Kath Harding and nurse educator Margaret Gosnell have been helping the airline with personal protective gear and hygiene to complement their customer service and safety practices.

Both nurses recently flew to Auckland to teach "donning and doffing" and other tips in the Air Chathams hangar for the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

"We spoke to the team about the use of gloves and masks, social distancing, how the Covid-19 virus works and how Air Chathams can extra safeguard their staff using practices which will work for their business," Harding said.

Advertisement

She taught them about the "five moments of hand hygiene" used in hospitals to identify the touch points where health professionals must wash their hands.

"We don't tell people how to run their business but we ask them to think about it," Harding said.

Harding and other WDHB staff have visited other facilities and community health providers to educate them about infection control.

She said the sessions are available to any business or organisation that needs it.

"We know infection control is not the sexy part of healthcare but it is often infections which make us very unwell and can lead to complications. Two things that can protect us is hand hygiene and cleaning things, which is why it's audited.

"I don't think people knew as much about infection control as they do now because of Covid-19. People have tried hard with their infection control practices and I hope there have been some lessons which have come out of the pandemic, but this may not even be the 'big one' the World Health Organisation is predicting."

To find out more about infection control for your workplace or business, please email kathryn.harding@wdhb.org.nz