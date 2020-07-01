A number of state highways in the central North Island are closed due to heavy snowfall over the past 24 hours and there have been several weather-related incidents in Whanganui.

State Highway 1 Desert Road between Rangipo and Waiouru is closed with MetService expecting snow to affect the Central Plateau state highway network until 1pm today.

State Highway 47 Turangi to National Park, State Highway 46 Rangipo to Tongariro and Taihape-Napier Road have all been closed.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said these highways are expected to remain closed for some time.

State Highway 1 between Taihape and Waiouru, State Highway 4 National Park to Tohunga Junction and State Highway 5 Napier to Taupo remain open.

However, a large tree has fallen on State Highway 4 at Upokongaro near Whanganui, blocking one lane.

A fallen tree blocked State Highway 4 at Upokongaro. Photo / Bevan Conley

State Highway 49 Tohunga Junction to Waiouru is open to local traffic only.

Lauder advises motors to delay unnecessary travel or consider using State Highway 4 and State Highway 41, via Whanganui.

"Depending on your destination, this may add a considerable amount of time to your journey," Lauder said.

"Maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front, and to slow down and be prepared for unexpected hazards."

Police are also urging motorists to take care after a number of road incidents this morning.

Police received a report around 7am of a truck blocking a lane on State Highway 47 Turangi to National Park after losing traction.

They also received a report of a two-car crash around 9am on SH4 near the intersection of the highway and Makirikiri Road. A spokeswoman said there were no injuries.

The spokeswoman said police urge motorists to check before they leave for their travels, and drive to the conditions.