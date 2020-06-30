Snowfall warning

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for the Desert Road (SH1) and a heavy snow watch for the Taihape area. MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there was snow on the Desert Road yesterday morning with 1cm-2cm more expected overnight. However, this afternoon evening and into tomorrow morning there will be up to 15cm-20cm accumulating above 600 metres.

Spot the garden bird

The fourteenth annual New Zealand garden bird survey is on this week. In it residents are asked to count the birds in their garden or local park and record the results, to add to a national census. Anyone can do it and there are resources and help online at https://gardenbirdsurvey.landcareresearch.co.nz/

Bookings needed

People visiting the Mt Ruapehu ski areas are asked to book their parking spaces online, starting on July 8. The managed parking will limit crowding at the ski areas and keep visitor levels sustainable, RAL chief executive Jono Dean says. He's hoping people will consult the mtruapehu.com website and plan ahead before their visits, and he said private shuttles will also be available to take people to the ski areas. Whakapapa ski area is due to open today but, without a good snow base, limited facilities will be operating.

On Facebook

Don't forget to check out the Whanganui Chronicle's Facebook page for breaking news, community info and local events. Plus we'll keep you updated with the best stories from our team of local journalists.