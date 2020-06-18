Steady rainfall over Whanganui on Thursday and Friday is expected to clear by the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Metservice says Whanganui is experiencing warmer than average winter temperatures as we approach the shortest day of the year on Sunday.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said current conditions were pulling in a lot of warm air from the north.

"The average maximum temperature in the region for June is 14C.

Advertisement

"It is 17C today [Thursday] and a maximum of 18C is forecast for Friday."

While the temperature is up, rainfall is currently below average for June.

"Rainfall of 41.6mm has been recorded at Whanganui Airport for the month and the average is 91mm, however, the month isn't over yet and more rain is forecast," Makgabutlane said.

"The rain is set to continue on Friday and expected to clear before Saturday. It is still likely to be cloudy during the weekend which means the milder temperatures are likely to continue."

Whanganui Federated Farmers chief Mike Cranstone said the rain and the milder temperatures are both welcome.

"We had a couple of decent rainfalls in May and the current rain is helping to maintain the grass growth," he said.

"The milder weather is helping to keep the soil temperature up as well."

Cranstone said farmers don't need big dumps of rain to maintain stock feed and if the current pattern continues it will be a good winter.

Advertisement

"We just need enough rain to recharge the subsoil and fill the dams before summer."

The Whanganui weather forecast is for cloudy weather for the next few days and daily maximum temperatures of 18C are predicted.

Rain is expected to return next Thursday and continue throughout the weekend.