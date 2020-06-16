Beauty therapist Alannah Couper hopes to meet more Whanganui men but she's not looking for a date ... sorry lads.

Helping men (and women) to look and feel their best is her intention and she brings nine years of experience working in Melbourne to her hometown.

"I loved Melbourne but I really missed my family so I wanted to bring my talents home and give locals the benefits of my experience," Couper said.

"I came back in November last year and I'm working at the Red Lion where I have been encouraging customers to treat themselves after weeks of being at home."

Couper has set up her Wax Le Bella business in a room at Scarlett Grace Hair and Beauty in Victoria Ave offering wax, lash and brow tints as well as spray tan treatments.

"I'm offering treatments by appointment at this stage but now that we're at level 1, it will be great if I can move to being there fulltime and cater for walk-in clients as well," she said.

"I particularly want to encourage men to treat themselves as around half my clients in Melbourne were men and they feel good after treatments as much as the women do."

Working for a highly successful business owner in the Victorian capital inspired Couper to start her own business back home.

After attending Cullinane College and Whanganui High School she trained as a beauty therapist at UCOL before heading to Australia.

"Whanganui has changed quite a bit while I've been away - there are some excellent cafes and I have been to Porridge Watson which is a great venue.

"The place seems quite buzzy and it feels like a really good time to be starting something new."

To make an appointment at Wax Le Bella call Alannah on 021 0843 3530 or have a look at the Facebook page.