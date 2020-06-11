Castlecliff's revamped beach gateway is now unmissable ... in both senses of the word.

Driftwood artist and Castlecliff local Jack Marsden-Mayer has completed a new beach sign on the corner of Rangiora and Cornfoot streets which keeps in the style of Rangiora St's revamp which has gone on over the past few years.

And it's already catching the eye and the camera lens.

Painter and ceramic artist Ivan Vostinar will replace the grass berms on both sides of Rangiora St with gardens, continuing his planting work that runs towards the entrance to Castlecliff Beach.

Again it was a collaborative effort with Progress Castlecliff facilitating, Andrew Henshaw from Roots Brewing helping with the construction and Elite Engineering with the aluminium.

"I've already had a lady stop her car and come over and say 'thank you so much for doing this', which was really nice," Marsden-Mayer said.

He picked out driftwood for the sign from the collection at his 600sq m studio in Gonville.

Rangiora St in Castlecliff. Photo / Bevan Conley

"I dug through all my stuff and found some pieces that had character and were aesthetically pleasing," he said.

"My next projects will be a gannet, a velociraptor, and then a fantail for someone here in Whanganui."

Marsden-Mayer's other public driftwood art pieces include the triceratops outside the Castlecliff Library, also on Rangiora St, a T-Rex at Raurimu, a moa in Taumarunui, and a kiwi that stands at National Park Village.

Meanwhile, Vostinar said he would begin planting tree aloes (aloe bainesii) and nikau palms next week.

"The council actually planted nikau palms right at the bottom of Rangiora St too, so there'll be a good theme running throughout," Vostinar said.

"Once we fill that whole area out, hopefully, there will be minimal weeds for council contractors to have to deal with.

"I actually drove past the sign last night and I think it's at just the right height, for both pedestrians and cars."