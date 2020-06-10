Parapara slip repair

Repair of the underslip on the Parapara stretch of SH4 is now complete, with the road sealed and marked, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency Manawatu-Whanganui-Taranaki system manager Ross I'Anson says. Work began in November 2019, but had to stop during the lockdown.

Arrest warrant

Kurt Morehu

Whanganui Police are looking for Kurt Morehu. Morehu, aged 28, has a warrant out for his arrest. If sighted, please call 111.

Truck accident

Fire and Emergency were called when a truck slid off the road on State Highway 1 just outside of Marton on Tuesday evening. Crews were there for just over an hour. No one was trapped or injured in the accident.

Earthquake funding

The Government has made a further $3.1 million available for earthquake strengthening of privately owned commercial and industrial buildings. Whanganui building owners who want to access this Heritage Equip funding should contact Whanganui District Council heritage officer Scott Flutey.

Boost for train travel

The Horizons and Greater Wellington regional councils have secured $5 million from the New Zealand Transport Agency to get more passenger train travel happening between Palmerston North and Wellington. The money will pay for a business case, and a spend of about $300 million on new trains. The Capital Connection between the two cities has grown 3 per cent in each of the past four years and is nearing capacity.

