Every Monday the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local, revealing their passions and some things you didn't know about them.

Today Liz Wylie talks to Mainstreet Whanganui events manager, marriage celebrant, and busy mum Kelly Scarrow .

You have been supervising your children's learning at home during the past few weeks. How did you all find that experience?

I have always had a great deal of respect for teachers and all that they do for our tamariki, but this respect has tripled after lockdown. Trying to work full-time from home, while homeschooling the children was an interesting challenge and not one I would like to repeat, but it had to be done. Lockdown gave me space to more fully appreciate the amazing education system we have here in Aotearoa.

Did you have many wedding cancellations because of Covid-19?

I was lucky in that my last wedding of the season was just before lockdown and my bookings for next season start again in October. The new gathering restrictions mean weddings with guest lists of 100 or less can now go ahead, which is great for those who had to postpone.

You always seem to have a lot of balls in the air at the same time. How do you manage it?

Do I? I guess I have always been a busy person, juggling my family, work, and interests outside of those things. I recommend having a diary and I am a big fan of note taking. I always have a note book full of reminders, inspirational quotes, and my dismal attempts at drawing.

What is your favourite film?

It's a tie between Footloose and Dirty Dancing. They are also of my two favourite soundtracks as well. It's an 80s era love affair at times with me - minus the shoulder pads.

And your favourite book?

I have so many but one that still haunts me when I think about it is The Enchanted by Rene Denfeld – very dark with a multitude of layers to the story.

What was the best lockdown dish cooked by a member of your family?

I have to say, hands down it was the gluten and dairy-free homemade KFC made by my son Hunter and his partner Anna. It was so delicious and for once my daughter and I could eat chicken without the worry of allergies.



Is there a dream job that you haven't yet tried?

In my quiet times, I daydream of owning a bohemian space with beautiful pot plants, great coffee, local art and beautiful things for people to buy. The space would also enable community social groups like knitting, book clubs, etc. to come together in a comfortable and inspiring space.

What is your go-to music?

I'm a big, big fan of Florence and the Machine if I had to choose just one artist. I love early 90s RnB as it takes me back to my pre-motherhood days. I am also a quiet fan of 80s power ballads.

A number of people have talked about finding silver linings and newfound inspiration during the coronavirus crisis. Were there any of those for you?

For me, it was a reminder to slow down, take more moments with those you love, reach out to people in our lives who are important to us.



You have been planning and coordinating Whanganui events for almost four years. Has there been a standout moment for you?

Within my role at Mainstreet Whanganui, I would have to say the 2020 Mainstreet Caboodle. It was always going to have to be bigger and better than ever before, as it was our 10-year anniversary. But without wishing to sound cliched, I have to say that every event has been a standout. It's an amazing feeling to stand in the middle of an event, in among thousands of people who are having a brilliant time, knowing you had a hand in creating it.