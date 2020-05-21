The spades are almost ready to be dug into the dirt for Marton's million-dollar playground makeover.

Just over $600,000 of the $1 million for the project has been raised but organisers were confident of an October start for construction.

It has been almost three years since the project began as a brainchild of the Marton Development Group and previous Rangitikei District Council parks and reserves team leader Athol Sanson.

The group made up of 15 members all found existing playgrounds in Marton were not catering to families' needs and forcing them to go elsewhere.

Boffa Miskell, a landscape architecture company who won the "recreation Aotearoa outstanding park" award in 2018 for Anderson Park in Hastings, is designing the new playground.

Initially, the project looked to be around $700,000 but after much planning and deliberation, they found it would come to a total of just over $1 million.

And with everything falling into place they hope to start construction by October which will take around four to five months.

The group have just been successful with receiving a $100,000 grant from the Whanganui Community Foundation.

Lucy Skou, a founding member of the MDG, said it had been amazing to have their support and the grant had helped them get to where they are today.

Features of the playground will include an expression swing, little trampolines, spinning objects, water, nature and sand play, musical instruments and a never-built before tower.

Skou said they have tried to cater for all ages and meet the need of as many people as possible so the playground will be inclusive.

The project has been in the works since September 2017 with the aim to create a quality play for children. Photo / Bevan Conley

She said they have chosen the Whanganui Playground Centre to purchase the equipment from as they want to try and use local businesses as much as possible in the building phase.

Due to Covid-19 the event they were intending to host as a fundraiser has had to be cancelled so instead they have started up a Givealittle page with the hopes of raising $10,000.

"We're very close to having enough money to hit go on the playground, and with the help of our local community we believe we can get there by October. So, now we're asking individuals and businesses to get in touch and let us know what they can do to help make the playground a reality."

Skou said they are looking for monetary donations, but also offers of services like carpenters, heavy machinery and discounted or donated goods like timber, gravel and other similar items they need to complete the playground.

She said they want the community to feel like they have ownership over the project as well and to feel like they were apart of getting it to the final product.

To donate to the project you can visit the https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/new-playground-for-marton or at https://www.martondg.co.nz/