It is almost business as usual for Whanganui's Resource Recovery Centre as a number of its facilities have reopened under alert level 2.

Only the front of the centre has been open since April 28 under level 3 restrictions with only one person from a vehicle able to recycle and a "one-in-one-out" policy.

Centre manager Dale Cobb says they have now opened up the back of the centre, allowing it to offer services such as disposing of commercial cardboard, scrap metal, oil and all waste.

The centre is still only allowing six cars on either side to safeguard the community, Cobb says.

"There is a still a requirement under level 2 to maintain physical and social distancing and if we allow more than that, it will be hard to effectively manage..."

Cobb said the first few days of reopening were busy with queues down Wilson St.

The queues outside the centre over the first few days of reopening were never-ending. Photo / Bevan Conley

Under level 3 the centre prioritised those 65 and older by opening the centre exclusively for them from 9am-10am every day.

Cobb said those who were most vulnerable found it very beneficial.

"They are well over 50 per cent of the clientele we get at the centre," says Cobb. The elderly started easing off later in level 3, "so I think we captured as many as we could by allowing that vulnerable group to come early".

He said under level 2 it has been decided to open the centre back up all day to all public to get through as many people as possible.

Restarting other services such as Sustainable Whanganui will depend on the future directive about restrictions from the Government, Cobb says, but he hopes in level 1 they will be able to start up the programme again.

"There will no doubt be restrictions with that but it would be good to see business as usual, that's our ultimate goal."

He said they had been fortunate to have the co-operation of the public and thanked them for their patience.

"Its been an absolute joy, even though it's been a real physical battle for us as staff, it's been great to see the extension of gratitude throughout the weeks we've been open."