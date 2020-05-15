A revamped Splash Centre will reopen on May 25 but only to 100 people at a time.

The centre closed its doors on March 20 due to Covid-19 risk and Ministry of Health advice on gatherings of more than 100 people.

Manager Dave Campbell said after speaking to managers from 35 pools around the country there was still confusion as to what exactly the restrictions could be.

"If it is the 100 people thing then we will monitor 100 people in and make sure that people keep their one metre distancing."

He said anyone who came to use the facilities would have to sign in via a QR reader code on their phone or manually on a list.

Normal hand sanitising procedures and more cleaning schedules would be in place.

"We'd also really like it if public could turn up prepared to be in the pool or gym and head home to get changed and showered after they've finished".

The centre opening a week into level 2 was because of the maintenance it had undergone in level 3.

All pools have been painted and now the team have to wait seven days for the paint to cure and a further three days to fill and treat.

The Centre will be enforcing a 1-metre rule between people using its facilities. Photo / Bevan Conley

All pools, the gym, and cafe will all be operating under level 2 but with certain restrictions in place.

Campbell said the sauna and steam room and fitness and aqua aerobics classes will not be operating.

"With some of our programmes, we have 30-40 people so we wouldn't be allowed because obviously there's more than a group of 10.

"Same with the gym, we probably won't be doing our large circuit classes as such just because of that whole group of 10."

Campbell said the team were doing well and management has been in constant contact with them.

He said for some staff who have been there a long time, they have been able to enjoy a well-deserved break.

In the coming weeks he is asking for the community's patience and kindness as they transition to a new, safer normal.

Opening hours are Monday to Friday 6am-8pm and weekends 8am-6pm.