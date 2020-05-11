Rangitikei District Council has decided against a zero per cent rates increase this year.

Instead, it will put in place a number of aid packages to help local companies and individuals through the economic impact from Covid-19.

The council has given companies that operate under its premises three months rent-free and any consent applications that have been filed that are wanting to be pulled out will be refunded.

Rangitikei mayor Andy Watson said he had asked council to look at their costs and come back to their council meeting in May with some other proposals.

Watson said rate increases look to be around 3.6 per cent but it will be set later in the month.

Watson said council would be doing a further review to see if this increase can be cut back and what a two per cent increase will look like.

"The feeling there is a really difficult balance here between those councils that are saying zero rate increases and government saying we desperately need you to engage in work to get people back in employment," he said.

He said there was also a need to engage with people or companies about the rates increase on a case by case basis to see those that suffering hardship.

The council will also look at a new policy around forgoing rates as their current policy does not allow for that policy.

Watson has also proposed a mayoral relief fund to support those who are really going to struggle from the pandemic.

Rangitikei District Mayor wants all local businesses to reach out and engage with council to discuss their current position. Photo / Bevan Conley

There will be a small group of councillors, a private company and iwi representatives to manage the fund.