Flu vaccinations are now being offered to anyone at local general practices, not just for those 65 and older or with certain medical conditions.

Under the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown, the most vulnerable were prioritised.

All general practices are open but were asking people to arrange an appointment to receive the vaccine, Sue Hina, Manaaki Te Whanau Outreach Team clinical lead at the Whanganui Regional Health Network, said.

"Now more than ever we want the highest possible flu vaccination rates. The impact of influenza on people and on the health system is high. This includes not being able to work, GP visits, hospitalisations and even deaths."

Advertisement

She said the highest burden of the disease is in the very young, the elderly, Pacifica and Māori ethnic group, pregnant women, those with co-morbid conditions and low-income groups which is why these groups are often offered earlier access to the vaccine.

"With Covid-19 looming in the background, reducing the demand on the health system has been incredibly important this year, and that's why getting the flu vaccine has been so important," Hina said.

"Every bit we can do helps."

Hina said the demand for the vaccine had been high this year and practices have had to prioritise who received vaccines first but there is a steady supply of the vaccine available.

"Our practices are still working with the high priority group, but are also now taking bookings for others."

Within the Whanganui region, Central Pharmacy on Victoria Ave and Unichem Springvale are also offering the vaccinations.

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson said it was likely there would be less influenza through the community if people stay home, more so than they have seen in previous years.

"Whilst it won't address Covid-19 issues it acts as a really good mechanism for protecting the public and the community against seasonal influenza," he said.

Advertisement

‌

A collaborative response to Covid-19 led by Māori and iwi organisations has been working to encourage Māori to get the vaccine.

Te Oranganui Trust's Mātai Whetū (chief executive) Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata said the collaboration around flu vaccinations started before the lockdown.

"For Māori, they really saw this as one mechanism of staying well during this period."

Cameron McNaught and Stacey Simpson from Central City Pharmacy will be offering flu vaccinations. Photo / Bevan Conley

Walsh-Tapiata said another factor that contributed to the high vaccination rates was the addition of drive-by clinics and community clinics run in Kaiwhaiki, Ratana, Marton and Waverley.

"Iwi have played a critical role in organising these clinics and connecting with their people to come and have their flu vaccinations done."

Te Ranga Tupua Iwi Collective spokesman Gerrard Albert said the vaccination rates were a great start.

"Getting vaccinated, being tested for Covid-19 and making appointments to see doctors for general health issues at this time is important."

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website