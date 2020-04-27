There are again no active cases of Covid-19 cases in the Whanganui region, with all confirmed or probable cases now recovered.

The latest test that came back inconclusive and remained a probable test has also recovered. Photo / Bevan Conley

The first three cases were confirmed on March 28 in the Ruapehu District.

The three people had flown back to New Zealand from overseas.

The fourth confirmed case and the probable case were confirmed on April 2 after two people returned from the Philippines on March 19 and flew to Whanganui the following day.

Advertisement

On April 3, two more confirmed cases were found in the region, a couple in the Ruapehu District.

The couple arrived in Auckland from the UK on March 24 and drove to the Ruapehu District the next day.

But by April 16, all confirmed seven cases had recovered.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Three of the nine confirmed cases were allowed to leave the region on compassionate grounds. Photo / Bevan Conley

‌

‌

A day later on April 17, the Ministry of Health confirmed another case of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region to be a person aged 20-29.

This person, who lives in the Whanganui District, had not travelled overseas and had no known link to the seven other cases in the region.

The source for this infection is still under investigation.

On April 22, the Ministry of Health confirmed another probable case of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region, bringing the total to nine confirmed and probable cases.

Advertisement

The latest case lives in the Whanganui district and is a family member of the confirmed case reported on Friday, April 17.

O'Connor said the latest case is classed as probable because the swab result was inconclusive and there has been close household contact with a confirmed case but further tests are awaited.

None of the nine cases have needed to be hospitalised and the Whanganui DHB have confirmed all cases have been following the self-isolation restrictions.