Today the Whanganui Chronicle launches its Go Local! Campaign which aims to encourage us all to buy and support local in level 3 and beyond.

Over the coming months we'll be highlighting inspirational thinking, business tips and stories of the interesting and innovative ways Whanganui is re-starting its economy.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall says things have changed significantly for Whanganui businesses over the last four weeks and that "getting them up and running again will be so important to our economic recovery".

"I encourage Whanganui to support local businesses first and foremost," he said.

"I want to acknowledge how challenging and uncertain this change has been for them.

"It's great to see how flexible and adaptable many of our businesses are as they adjust to the 'new normal'."

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sue Stuart said local spending would give the local economy a boost.

"It is imperative that we support each other during this time and in the ensuing months," she said.

Sandra Brunner from Health 2000 awaits customers on the first day of alert level 3 on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We have been very busy engaging with member and non-member businesses face to face and we are very proud of our business community and their tenacity in thinking 'outside the box' trying to find ways to operate, whether it is during the Covid-19 level 3 or the future non-locked down phases.

"The online media activity has increased substantially, and most businesses have embraced the virtual world of online shopping, marketing and tech-talk."

"We are acutely aware of the realities businesses will face during the next 12-18 months and while this will be challenging for many, it could also be a time for businesses to explore innovation and re-write their business strategies. "

Today we launch our Go Local! campaign.

Whanganui & Partners chief executive Mark Ward said "we're all acutely aware of just how much Whanganui businesses add not only to our economy, but to our community and daily lives".

"The hard work and innovation already shown by business owners as they adapt to a changing marketplace is impressive, and we hope to see our community get behind their efforts by shopping locally whenever possible."

Rangitikei mayor Andy Watson said residents had an "obligation to support local".

"Why buy out of town when our residents and businesses are going to struggle?

"Shopping online is easy but it often does nothing for the New Zealand economy let alone the Rangitikei.

"Having our students attending our schools and shopping locally would probably be the biggest single gain that we could make to our economy."