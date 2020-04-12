SuperValue in Gonville was the target of an attempted break-in the early hours this morning.

About 2am, the window at the front of the store was broken.

Neighbours heard the noise and immediately called the police, owner Sagar Patel said.

Patel said "six or seven" police cars were on the scene quickly, and a person was apprehended "a few streets over" shortly afterwards.

Police said the person went to another address where the owner asked the person to leave.

Police arrived and located the offender nearby and took one person into custody.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The person is due to appear in Youth Court tomorrow.

"It's an unfortunate time for this to happen, I guess that's why they picked it," Patel said.

"It's not ideal to come in during lockdown and clean up all the glass, but Central Glass was amazing and got it all fixed in an hour or so.

"I want to send a huge shout-out to them, and to the police, who were really fast and efficient."

Patel said the person did not manage to get into the store.

"I hope [they've] learned [their] lesson and are discouraged from doing this kind of thing again."

The alarms would have been set off "as soon as they stepped half a metre inside", Patel said.

"Even if someone does manage to get in, there's no cash in there, and it's all locked down."

SuperValue Whanganui owner Sagar Patel Photo / Lewis Gardner

Patel said it wasn't the first time someone had tried to break into the supermarket.

Five months ago, a window on the opposite side of the store was smashed.

"There's not much you can do about it at the time, you've just got to make sure your defence systems are the best that they can be."

Police have been approached for comment.