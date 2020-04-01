Fire and Emergency are urging people to hold off burning household rubbish and garden waste during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Although the fire ban has been lifted in several places including Whanganui, FENZ is seeing an increase in people now wanting fire permits.

FENZ community readiness and recovery manager Steve Turek is asking those who do have a fire permit to not light fires unless it is absolutely necessary.

"If you currently have a permit, or are planning to use fire for activities such as stubble burn-offs, please carefully review the conditions before lighting any fires," he said.

He said while under the Covid-19 level 4 restrictions they are unable to go out to visit certain sites to review permit applications.

"We are understandingly reluctant to put the public and our people at risk to conduct inspections, and there will be cases where we cannot grant permits at this time."

However they are still processing and granting permits if the risk is low.

Turek said the public are most likely to call 111 if they see a fire while in lockdown, whether it be out of control of not.

He asks anyone who is planning to light a permitted fire to phone ahead first to limit the amount of "smoke chasing" calls that brigades have been getting.

Although the weather may be cooling down, Turek said there is still a high chance of vegetation fires.

"Check the weather forecast, light the fire away from fences and anything else flammable, monitor any fires at all times and have a hose standing by. Be absolutely sure it is completely extinguished. Check historic fires are fully extinguished."

FENZ National Commander Kerry Gregory wants to reassure communities that during they will continue to respond to emergencies during the lockdown period.

While people are isolating and are getting to those odd jobs around the house, FENZ is reminding them they need a permit to light fires. Photo / File

The Chronicle contacted the local Whanganui Fire Brigade but was referred to the national office.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check if you are allowed to have an open fire in your district and if you need a permit for it.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website