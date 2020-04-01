One hundred 56 metre wind turbine blades will move through Whanganui over the coming days as they are shifted to Manawatū to free a cargo space Port Taranaki.

They are destined for the Mercury wind farm that is under construction at Turitea, Manawatū.

NZ Transport Agency Transport systems manager, Ross I'Anson, said moving the blades was deemed essential during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

"The space they are occupying at the port is needed for incoming cargo, so NZTA has granted approval for the blades to be moved," he said.

"All necessary steps to conform with Ministry of Health guidelines pertaining to Covid-19 and work practices will be taken."

The turbine blades are on the move to free up space at Port Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

The cargo will leave New Plymouth around 3am every day, travel along State Highway 44 and State Highway 3 and is expected to arrive in Palmerston North by 8am.

It is expected to take up to eight weeks to move all blades.

"At 56 metres long, these blades will be an interesting sight on our roads and may provide entertainment for people looking from their windows during the lockdown," l'Anson said.