A number of international students who were unable to return home will spend the Covid-19 lockdown at Whanganui Collegiate.

Within the 48 hours in which New Zealand moved from a level 2 to a level 4 alert level, the high school was tasked with getting 300-plus boarding students home safely.

Whanganui Collegiate Headmaster Wayne Brown said for many students Collegiate was their home.

"We have 12 families and many individual staff totalling over 50 permanent residents who live on site at Collegiate and continue to be onsite during the level 4 alert," he said.

Advertisement

Following guidance from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health, they have been approved to accommodate 55 of their international students over the coming weeks.

"Whanganui Collegiate School has always been an extension of family for our students.

"Now more than ever, our on-site families are coming together to support those students to help minimise stress and anxiety, while providing the comforts of a familiar place."

Although the school is closed following the Covid-19 lockdown, the school continues to operate as a family home.

Brown said they still have services operating such as dining hall and cleaning staff that have been deemed essential by the Government.

"If you see activity on site, or people coming and going be sure to say hello from across the hedge and be mindful of the positive role staff and students are playing during the level 4 Alert."

He said Collegiate is their home and he asks you respect this and their isolation by staying away from the grounds.

If you have questions or concerns, school officials can be reached by calling the school office on 06 349 0210.