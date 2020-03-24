GasNet is suspending all non-essential business activities but says there will be no impact on the supply of gas to Whanganui homes and businesses.

It follows the announcement of the increased alert level for Covid-19.

"GasNet's foremost priority is to ensuring the safety of our staff, consumers and members of the public whilst maintaining a safe and reliable supply of gas to consumers," GasNet general manager Geoff Evans said.

GasNet says the four-week lockdown will not affect gas supplies to households. Photo / Bevan Conley

He said GasNet staff will work from home where it is practical and safe to do so but it is not expected this will affect GasNet's ability to respond to inquiries or requests.

Advertisement

Evans said if activities are suspended or restricted, GasNet will communicate directly with the people or organisations affected or through a media update.

‌

"This does not impact on GasNet's ability to respond to emergencies. If you smell or hear gas, or have any concerns about the safety of your gas supply contact GasNet immediately."

The 24/7 GasNet number is 0800 329 2050.