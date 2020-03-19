A Whanganui pharmacy is making its own hand sanitiser as people snap up supermarket supplies.

Demand has been so high that Central City Pharmacy on Victoria Ave has started to make hand sanitiser, following the World Health Organisation's (WHO) guidelines when preparing it, owner Stacy Simpson said.

"We've been making the WHO recommended hand rub, using 99.8 per cent isopropyl alcohol, which has been pretty hard to get," Simpson said.

"It also contains hydrogen peroxide glycerol, so it's not a gel, which people have been used to.

Advertisement

"Our product is available in 100ml bottles, and it's useful for those who are still required to travel."

Simpson said if members of the public attempted to make homemade sanitisers, correct percentages were key.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Knock-on effects hit Whanganui

• Coronavirus: Damaging myths around hand sanitiser

• Coronavirus: Hand wash or sanitiser - which one is more effective against virus?

• Coronavirus: Share price of Kiwi hand sanitiser company skyrockets after 'testing 99.99% effective'

"If you're going to try to do it yourself, make sure you have the correct base ingredients.

"The percentage of alcohol in the final product has to be high enough.

"Some of the isopropyl alcohol available on the market is only around 70 per cent strength, so if it's diluted even more then you're not going to get a high enough alcohol content in the hand rub and it's not going to sanitise."

Simpson said correct hand washing, good hygiene, and social distancing were still the most important practices in guarding against Covid-19 and other viruses.

"Vigilant hand washing is the most important thing to think about, but if you're unable to do that then hand sanitiser is the next step.

Advertisement

What you need to know

"Think about what plans you'd implement if you already had Covid-19, maintain awareness, and keep those around you safe from risk."

Central City Pharmacy will soon offer influenza injections, with the Government expanding the criteria for funded flu vaccinations from the over-65 age group to ages 13 and over.

"Hopefully this development will help to alleviate the pressure on doctors a little bit, because they are going to be absolutely flat out in the next few weeks," Simpson said.

"We're certainly not producing hand sanitiser as a way to make money, and the same applies for these upcoming influenza injections."

For government information on Covid-19, go to www.govt.nz/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/