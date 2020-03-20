Despite Whanganui losing several accommodation facilities in recent times, local hotel and motel managers believe the city has the capacity to cope with an influx of visitors during big events. Mike Tweed reports.

Up to six accommodation facilities, including the Midtown Motor Inn being turned into 28 apartments and the Collegiate Motor Inn being purchased by the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy to accommodate their students, have closed in Whanganui in recent times.

Despite this, local accommodation managers and owners say Whanganui is more than capable of handling a sudden influx of people.

Gary Rainey, owner of the Anndion Lodge on Somme Parade, estimated the city had lost 100 beds but was confident the city could manage in the future.

"There are still over 50 accommodation providers in Whanganui, so surely we're more than equipped to handle things," he said.

READ MORE:

• Best of 2019: Caravans, motel units help fill Whanganui housing gap

• Premium - Collegiate Motor Inn in Whanganui sold to council to house international pilot students

• Whanganui hospital running short on family accommodation

• Former rest home to house Whanganui student pilots

Jeremy Rogers, manager of the Grand Hotel on Guyton St, said despite the closure of accommodation providers in Whanganui, there shouldn't be any cause for concern.

"With the Collegiate Motor Inn shutting down it only leaves us and Kingsgate as the bigger hotels left in town, and around 100 beds have been lost in the last few months.

"Even taking this into account, I think Whanganui as a whole is more than equipped to handle larger events.

Advertisement

"We're definitely full when sporting or cultural events come to town, but occupancy rates are always something we're working to increase, regardless of the current situation."

Aside from local motels, hotels, backpackers and campgrounds, the rise of Airbnb in the past few years has provided potential visitors to Whanganui an alternative to traditional accommodation options.

As of March 16, there are more than 130 listings on Airbnb properties in Whanganui.

"We're actually listed on Airbnb ourselves, so we have an imprint on that platform as well," Rogers said.

All moteliers contacted by the Chronicle voiced concerns over the housing shortage the city is experiencing.

Rainey said the Anndion Lodge received up to three requests a day from people with nowhere to go.

"The housing shortage is a much more pressing issue than lack of motel beds I think.

"We try our best to help out people in need of emergency housing when we can, and there is a need in society for that kind of thing.

Advertisement

"What we're seeing out there is really sad."

Recent figures from Statistics New Zealand suggest that Whanganui is actually under the national average for occupancy rates.

As of August 2019, the city sat at 34.2 per cent, well under the national average of 45 per cent.

In comparison, Auckland occupancy levels for the same date were 64.7 per cent.

General manager of the Burwood Motel on Dublin St, Aimee Ashworth, said Whanganui was no different to any other major centre when it came to large events.

"I think the only times things really get full to capacity is when there are bigger events that overlap.

"We had inquiries about accommodation from Palmerston North when there was a big volleyball tournament on over there, so this kind of thing affects places everywhere."

Ashworth said long-term housing for locals should be more of a concern than housing visitors to Whanganui.

"We have so many people approaching us for long-term housing, every week.

"We don't have the facilities to offer this, but the need is always there."

Whanganui and Partners strategic lead for visitor industries, Paul Chaplow, said there had been no evidence that the volume of Whanganui's accommodation was a barrier to attracting visitors.

Chaplow believed Whanganui had a good spread of accommodation, with 1700 beds available, not including Airbnb listings.

The Collegiate Motor Inn has been purchased by WDC Holdings to house international pilot students Photo / Bevan Conley

"Our facilities include everything from budget through to boutique, like holiday parks, motels, hotels, backpackers and bed and breakfast.

Chaplow said Airbnb had increased the range of accommodation options in Whanganui.

"It's hard to say what impact it's made on our commercial accommodation market in hotel, motel and holiday parks as our visitor industry has been lifting across the board."

He said organisers wanting to host events in Whanganui have had concerns about completely different issues, such the lack of, or unsuitable, stadium and area facilities.

This included HoopNation moving their main event to Tauranga and the Hurricanes Rugby unable to host a Super Rugby game in Whanganui due to the lack of fixed seating at Cooks Gardens.

Chaplow said as Whanganui becomes more desirable and visitor numbers increase, offering a higher-end hotel could help cater to people with a high disposable income and make Whanganui a more attractive destination for business events.