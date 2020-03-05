CLIFFLIFE Church leader Jason Malcolm is thrilled with the support he's received while organising the third CLIFFLIFE skate competition at the Castlecliff skate park this weekend.

"The original figure of $3000 worth of prizes has blown out to about $4500, thanks to the overwhelming support of our sponsors. There'll be brand new skateboards, scooters, and a bike for the winner of the open BMX competition.

"Backdoor Skate Shop and Harrison's Hire Master have been amazing, and we'd like to thank all our sponsors for helping make this event happen."

Categories in the skateboard, scooter and BMX competitions on Saturday, March 7 are under 12, 13-15, and 16 and over. Registrations are free on the day, between 11am and 12.30pm, before competitions begin at 1pm. Each rider is given 60 seconds to show their skills.

Aside from the competitions, there will be a sausage sizzle, pizza truck, lolly scrambles and bouncy castles, all free of charge. Up to 30 volunteers will also be on hand.

"This is a non-profit event," Malcolm says.

"It's just done to bless our community, and to show that Castlecliff is worth it. We had over 1000 people throughout the day for the last competition, so we're hoping for even more this year."

The weekend weather is predicted to be cloudy and warm, perfect conditions for skating, scootering and BMXing.

For a full rundown of times and events, go to https://sportwhanganui.co.nz/event/clifflife-skate-competition-2020/