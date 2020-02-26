Armed police at cemetery

Armed Whanganui Police officers were called to an area near the Aramoho cemetery around 4.30pm on Tuesday, February 25, as a vehicle of interest from an earlier family harm incident was seen in the area. Officers were armed as a precaution and took one person into custody. A 37-year-old man was due in Whanganui District Court on Wednesday, February 26, on a range of charges including drug-related use and violence.

Pop-up shop

Rural Women New Zealand's Fordell/Mangamahu branch is having a pop-up shop at 56 Victoria Ave this weekend. It will be open from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. The women will showcase their skills, talents and home-based businesses. There will be art, craft and produce to buy, a raffle and a chance to find out what the group does.

Short on resource

Whanganui District Council staff will be stretched to deliver what councillors expect in the next three years, policy and governance manager Stephanie Macdonald-Rose told the council's strategy and finance committee on February 25. There is limited capacity to progress the housing, digital and climate change strategies, she said, unless more resource is allocated.

