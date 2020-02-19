Small Talks, a public presentation event where speakers talk about something that is important to them, will return for its first event of 2020 on Tuesday.

Organised by Jo Lewis and Kathy Cunningham, speakers have five minutes where they provide 15 images of something they are excited, passionate or enthusiastic about and speak for 20 seconds per slide.

It will follow the usual format for Small Talks, with rules about no religion, no politics and no blatant self-promotion applying.

The speakers for next week's Small Talks are Robi Martin, Sharon Warburton, Joe Power, Phil Thomsen, Graeme Colman, Jordan Davis, Teresa Grant, Piripi Blake and Rob Bennett.

Robi Martin will be speaking at the event for a second time after she enjoyed her first talk so much.

"It was really fun, super duper fun," Martin said.

"You never know what people are going to talk about. It was very well received last time I was there and the fact that it's for charity makes it even better."

Martin owns a hairdressing salon in Castlecliff so "talking about anything" is nothing new to her. She is hoping to dispel some of the myths of the Castlecliff area.

All funds raised from Small Talks go to a charity. The chosen charity for this talk is the Kidz Kitchen and Kidz Kitchen Garden at Rutherford Junior High School.

Lynne Vinsen, who voluntarily runs the programme at Rutherford, was extremely grateful that their cause was chosen.

"When I found out Kidz Kitchen was going to be the charity of choice I must admit I had tears in my eyes," Vinsen said.

Lynne Vinsen (right) has been running the Kidz Kitchen and Garden at Rutherford Junior High School for the last six months. Photo / Bevan Conley

The idea for Kidz Kitchen came up when she was shown around the school by friend and principal Diane Henare.

"The facilities were there, the kitchen was there, and it wasn't being used. I just thought, 'Gosh this kitchen should be utilised for the sake of the kids. They could do with cooking classes'."

After unsuccessfully trying to find someone to make use of the facilities she thought, "Damn it. I can do this myself".

Kidz Kitchen and Kidz Kitchen Garden has been running for six months. Vinsen teaches students about growing and cooking healthy food, with the initiative being a huge success.

"It's so heartwarming to see these kids blossom. It's really about changing their eating habits which builds into lifestyle changes."

Vinsen is running one class this term and is looking to add a second class next term. She said the programme has been a life-changing experience.

"It makes you realise that there are kids out there that you can have an influence on their life.

"If you influenced half a dozen of kids over a period of a couple years to become involved in the food industry, that would definitely be worthwhile as far as I'm concerned."

Vinsen said the school and community are fully behind the Kidz Kitchen programme, which she talked about at one of last year's Small Talk events.

"Overwhelmed by the help and support that I've had from the community, it's been amazing."

All the funds raised by the talk will go towards supplying food for weeks to come, easing the burden on the school which funds the project itself.

Sarah Anderson, of Bayleys, was excited to host the talks again, after a successful first year of events.

"We absolutely love getting involved and helping local charities so glad we can help out this year."

• Small Talks is on Tuesday, February 25. Tickets are available in advance at Bayleys, 158 Wicksteed St, and cost $15. Door sales $20. Doors open 6.30pm for 7pm start.