GasNet making good progress to remove water and recommission damaged gas network

All gas supplies in the College Estate area have been recommissioned after water from a leaking water pipe entered GasNet's network in St John's Hill last weekend.

GasNet representatives have been working every day to remove the water and recommission all pipework around central streets in Whanganui after 263 properties were left without gas.

GasNet general manager Geoff Evans said in the St Johns Hill area, water has been removed and the recommissioning of the pipes is now complete, with eight consumers reconnected by 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

"The delay in completion of water removal was due to a blockage at the intersection of Parsons and Peakes Rd which required an additional hole to be excavated in the roadway."

A significant quantity of stones and sand had also entered the pipe at the original site of the water leak which also caused issues and delays.

In London St, water removal is complete with 900m of pipe cleared and around 4,000 litres of water removed.

London St from Campbell St to Halswell St was commissioned on Sunday followed by restoration of consumer supplies in this section.

Water was also removed on Saturday from Argyle St with Barrack, Tay and Russell Sts previously cleared and Spier St only partially complete.

Water removal also began in Halswell St on Sunday with gas reintroduced from the London St end once the water had been removed.

The water removal planned for Saturday in Argle St and Somme Parade was not complete.

It is planned on Monday to commence water removal n Gloucester Street and Somme Parade.

Evans said consumers are to be reminded that when gas is reintroduced into a street a GasNet representative will visit each affected property and check the GasNet meter installation and the consumer's appliance for any faults.

"Any faults on the consumer's pipework or appliances will be discussed with the consumer at the time. If there is no one home when our representative calls, a card will be left with instructions on who to contact."

Evans said for safety reasons, consumers must not turn on their own gas supplies once sections of the network have been commissioned as water may have entered the gas meter and possibly the pipework within the property.

All GasNet representatives will either have a company ID card or a letter from GasNet

authorising them to complete the work.

Any consumers concerned about anyone claiming to be a representative of GasNet should ask for their identification and if still not happy, call GasNet at 349 2050.

Any consumers in the College Estate area that have no gas should contact GasNet and they will arrange for a representative to reconnect the gas supply.