College Estate pipes have now been recommissioned and 45 properties have been reconnected to a GasNet network after several days without gas.

About 263 properties have been left without gas for days after water from a leaking water pipe entered GasNet's network in St John's Hill over the weekend.

GasNet representatives started work at 8am on Thursday morning around the College Estate area to recommission the rest of the pipes.

Excavation work in Peakes Rd was completed on Wednesday and excavations in Parsons St recommenced on Thursday morning, then water was started to be drained out.

Advertisement

GasNet general manager Geoff Evans said it is pleasing to finally see a number of holes in the College Estate area being back filled and reinstated.

"There remains extensive excavations in the other areas and road users are reminded to be extra vigilant when passing these sites."

He said consumers are reminded that GasNet representatives will visit each affected property to first check the GasNet meter installation and for any faults.

"Any faults on the consumer's pipework or appliances will be discussed with the consumer at the time. If there is no one home when our representative calls, a card will be left with instructions on who to contact."

Consumers must not turn on their own gas supplies once sections of the network have been commissioned. Photo / Bevan Conley

Evans said for safety reasons, consumers must not turn on their own gas supplies once sections of the network have been commissioned as water may have entered the gas meter and possibly the pipework within the property.