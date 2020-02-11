He has conquered hundreds of steps and now Taihape Constable Justin Moore is set to climb another 5000 as part of the annual Stadium Stomp.

Held on April 4 at Eden Park in Auckland Moore is expecting it to be a pretty tough challenge.

Climbing up and down the grandstands around the entire stadium, Moore will not only be stomping it but will be running it in his police uniform.

"I find when I'm training it's not going up that's the issue it's when you've got to go down when it's jarring on your legs."

Not shy of a challenge, Moore has recently completed the Eureka Stair Climb in Melbourne climbing up 1642 steps in his police uniform all to raise money for the Fred Hollows Foundation.

"It was one hell of an experience, it was 27 degrees and the humidity was pretty high but it was an awesome experience and I ended up the third highest fundraiser overall."

Having previously completed the Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge as a volunteer firefighter for the Taihape Fire Brigade, Moore found the Eureka Stair Climb to be much more challenging.

"When I crossed the finish line in Melbourne I whipped the vest off because man I've never sweated so much in my life."

Advertisement

In the Stadium Stomp, Moore has chosen to fundraise for the Leukaemia and Blood Foundation.

Constable Justin Moore will participate in the challenge while wearing his Police uniform. Photo / Supplied

"It's a horrible disease that affects so many people especially in our country."

He said to help him fundraise he will be holding a raffle which includes a new chainsaw that AFC Motorcycles Taihape has donated.

"I sort of got talking to the guys there and they are under the same impression that it's a horrible disease that affects so many people in our country.

"The Blood cancer side of things around 4-5 people a day in New Zealand are diagnosed with it."

With some of the money raised, Moore and his wife Laurelle are going to purchase a number of Police dog stuffed teddies and visit the children in the oncology ward in Starship while in Auckland for the Stomp.

"We want to go and brighten their day, it's only little but sometimes things like that really help them."

Moore has already begun training again with the help of personal trainer Leanne Bird from LB Fitness Club.

Advertisement

He is also helping to do the Step Up Sky Tower Stair Challenge in August.

To support Moore you can donate on the link https://stadiumstompauckland.everydayhero.com/nz/justin-moore