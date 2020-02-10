Those in central Whanganui properties affected by the current gas supply outage are able to use the Splash Centre shower facilities free of charge until their supply is restored.

Around 263 properties may be left without gas for a number of days after a leaking water pipe entered GasNet's network in St Johns Hill.

GasNet received a number of reports from consumers on Sunday morning that there was no gas.

The water pipe has been repaired by Whanganui District Council and water is no longer entering the network however the water is still currently in the pipes within the network.

Gas supplies within the affected area have been isolated and the supply has been turned off at the meter.

GasNet general manager Geoff Evans said the current estimates suggest that an excess of 60 holes will need to be excavated over the coming days.

"In order to maximise utilisation of available resources it is planned to use civil contractors to excavate holes to expose the pipes and then GasNet and contractor Technicians to undertake the purging and commissioning operations."

He said good progress has been made with the majority of the water removed from College Estate by Monday evening.

"Planning is under way to reintroduce gas to this area on Tuesday, followed by restoration of consumers' supplies."

Evans said there is a supply point adjacent to this area at a GasNet District Regulator Station in Liverpool St where a reliable and stable supply can be introduced once the water has been removed from the network.

Whanganui's Splash Centre in Springvale has offered up free hot showers for those with properties affected by the gas shortage. Photo / Bevan Conley

On Wednesday, civil contractors have been secured and excavations are expected to commence from Liverpool St to Victoria Ave and from Spier St south.

As each excavation is carried out and each section of the pipe is cleared of water, it will then be connected to the gas supply.

The Splash Centre's opening hours are 6am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 8pm on weekends.

Evans thanks Splash Centre manager Dave Campbell and his team for their offer.

Further information for those consumers affected by this outage and progress updates will be available from GasNet's website www.gasnet.co.nz, by phone at 349 2050 or email

enquiries@gasnet.co.nz.