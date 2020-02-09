Water from a leaking water pipe has entered GasNet's network in St Johns Hill causing a loss of gas supplies in Whanganui.

GasNet received a number of reports from consumers on Sunday morning that there was no gas.

The water leak has since been isolated and the Whanganui District Council is in the progress of repairing the network.

This now leaves GasNet to isolate the network within the area, remove the water and recommission the gas and network supplies.

GasNet said it is too early to fully understand the full extent of the affected area or supplies but consumers are advised to contact GasNet or their retailer if they have no gas.

If possible they are advising consumers to turn off their gas supply at the meter.

GasNet said they are committed to ensuring that supplies are restored as soon as possible with their staff and contractors currently working on containing and resolving the situation.

For more information for those affected by the outage that can call GasNet any time on 3492050 or email enquiries@gasnet.co.nz