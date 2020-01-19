Great Opera Moments 2020 Royal Wanganui Opera House Saturday, January 18.

Reviewed by Lin Ferguson

The hand of a sure and skilful director meant this final show by the students of the New Zealand Opera School oozed with flair and was fabulous from start to finish.

Director Jacqueline Coats and her assistant Karariina Walker ensured this show was tight with every move choreographed and all 21 students showcased.

This also meant there were few stand-out performances because each student was featured and highlighted and all sang with verve and energy.

Even the accompanists changing places sliding on to the piano bench was done with ease and perfect timing.

Coats' masterful stage direction showed in every aspect of this show from the set which provided the perfect backdrop to the lighting… nothing missed a beat.

Along with operatic arias there were also big songs from well known musicals.

Utterly beautiful, bringing tears to the eyes, was soprano Katherine Winitana singing in the Gershwin duet with Alfred Fonoti-Fuimaono from "Porgy and Bess", "Bess You is My Woman".

Soprano Felicity Tomkin's "Qual fiamma avea nel gurdo" from Pagliacci by Cavalla caught the yearning for the freedom of the birds in her dreams of being free of her jealous husband.

Tomkin's voice rang out with every top note hanging like a crystal prism above this packed audience.

Energetic and laced with fun was an animated performance of "Love Went A-Riding" from soprano Olivia Pike who had the others following her spirited lead.

Need to mention here that the costumes by Lee Williams were sumptuous enhancing every scene with vibrancy and colour.

Another musical hit delighting the audience was the Soliloquy from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel sung by baritone Scott who infused every word with passion and delighted the audience.

Opening the second act sitting on a suspended crescent moon looking ethereal and beautiful was soprano Carla Camerlleri who sang Mozart's Ach,ich fuhi's, an aria sung with all the heartbreak infused perfectly.

She was the beautiful woman with the glistening voice. It was lovely.

As the second act progressed with everyone now on the moon against a shimmering backdrop and mist-infused lighting had this audience riveted.

Again, the tight direction of this show was clearly evident.

Soprano Michaela Cadwgan singing "Senza Mamma" by Puccini was delicious with the perfect emotion of a mother learning her son has died. Cadwgan's voice was soaring and lyrical.

Both in fine form were Angus and Anna Simmons.

Baritone Angus animated as he strutted the stage singing "Sibilar gil angui d'Aletto" [right]by Handel.

And soprano Anna, a tender fairy inviting all the fairies to dance with her aria "Sul fiol d'un soffio estio" [right] by Verdi which was enchanting.

This was a slick polished show that never missed a beat. A final show of great style.