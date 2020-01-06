Extra crews have been called in to help reconnect properties still without electricity following yesterday's strong wind gusts.

Around 7100 Powerco connections were lost throughout the lower-western North Island section of the network yesterday.

Powerco network operations manager Phil Marsh said around 5000 customers have since been reconnected by crews that were out early Tuesday morning.

Marsh said the worst hit areas were from north of Whanganui to south of Manawatu.

"Some of the damage is in remote areas and we are still scoping the extent of that damage.

"We will have a much better idea of the work ahead of us by midday."

At 10am Tuesday, around 55 properties in Whanganui, around 100 in Turakina and around 35 in Marton were without power.

Marsh said the strength of yesterday's wind was severe.

"Our assets handled the wind but not the falling trees and windblown debris that hit the lines.

"Some trees were twisted by the force of the winds, snapped off at the base and sent crashing through lines."

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said Whanganui crews attended one wind related callout on Monday night when a chimney was almost brought off a Stafford St property.