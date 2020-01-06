Strong wind gusts are playing havoc with power connections throughout the Whanganui and surrounding districts.

About 160 Powerco customers in Kai Iwi are without electricity after the network was damaged by debris on Monday morning.

Powerco network operations manager Phil Marsh said high winds brought branches down across lines on Rangitatau East Rd.

"We have contractors clearing the lines, but more trimming and clearing of trees in the immediate vicinity is needed."

Marsh was unsure how long it would take to reconnect the properties.

More connections have also been compromised in Hunterville where about 900 customers are without power.

Around 200 connections in Turakina, 145 in Waimarino, and 49 in Whangaehu have also been affected.

A linesman works on a power outage in Castlecliff on Sunday night. Photo / Lynne Douglas

Whanganui station officer Jason Hamlin said fire crews had attended four callouts related to wind since 8am on Monday.

"All minor in regards to just lines down causing a bit of concern with power and phone lines," he said.

"We had a small fire that was possibly started as well but it was out on arrival."

MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said gusts of 78km/h were recorded in Whanganui on Sunday night and gusts of 83km/h were recorded at around 10am on Monday.

Murray said it's a case of strong wind gusts but not strong enough for a wind warning to be issued, which happens when gusts of 120km/h are recorded.

"It's not the widespread winds knocking down trees but they're decent enough, maybe it would make a small child or elderly person take a second step, but not massive."

Looking to the rest of the week, Murray said any wind in Whanganui will be light.

"Wednesday there are fine spells, there's a chance of afternoon showers," she said.

"Thursday is again fine spells and a bit of a westerly developing for a time but nothing major.

"There are northwesterlies developing on Friday and they'll continue into Saturday as well, so there'll be generally fine days just with a bit of morning cloud."