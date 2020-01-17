The Whanganui Summer Programme offers options to explore the wider region and enjoy new experiences. Most activities can be booked at the Whanganui i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay - phone 06 349 0508 or 0800 926 426. The programme runs to January 31.

Activities for the coming week

Tuesday, January 21 – Evening talk: Historic housing styles

Steps to access venue; wheelchair access available on request. Whanganui has one of the best collections of historic housing styles and construction types known in New Zealand – if you know where to look. Denis McGowan, a retired Whanganui designer and building consultant, will share slides and talk about changes over the years. Time: 7.30pm. Venue: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Adult $4; child $2. No booking necessary but numbers limited to 200.

Wednesday, January 22 – Road to Springvale

Short walks only. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. We travel the scenic Taihape/Napier Rd via the historic village of Moawhango to the Springvale Suspension Bridge, returning to the 35,000-acre Erewhon Station for our picnic lunch and a chance to learn about farming in the high country. This is big, impressive terrain. Depart 8am; return about 6pm. Adult $45; child $25.

Wednesday, January 22 – Collection tours at the Museum

Steps to access venue; wheelchair access available on request. To celebrate summer the Whanganui Regional Museum is offering one-hour tours of the storerooms to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui. Time: 1pm–2pm. Adult $5; child free. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Places limited. Book directly with the Museum, phone 06 349 1110.

Thursday, January 23 – Coast to coast

Short walks only. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks; swimwear if desired. Grant Cooper from Horizons Regional Council guides our journey from the Tasman Sea to the Pacific Ocean; through the Manawatū to Pongaroa in the Wairarapa and on to the beach community of Akitio for lunch and a paddle or swim. Learn about land formations and local history, the Seventy Mile Bush and coastal sheep stations. Depart 8am; return about 7.30pm. Adult $45; child $30.

The Coast to coast trip takes participants to Akitio Beach. Photo / File

Friday, January 24 – Manawatū meander

Easy walking. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Our Manawatū meander begins with a visit to Feilding's famous farmers' market, then beautiful Mt Lees Reserve for lunch and to enjoy the sheltered bush walk. On the homeward leg we visit the Bulls Museum (koha) and a couple of nearby historical sites including the grave of Bess, one of only four horses that returned to New Zealand from World War I. Depart 9am; return about 4.30pm. Adult $25; child $13.

Saturday, January 25 – Hipango Park

Short but steep walk from jetty. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. The programme would not be complete without a cruise to Hipango Park on the Motor Vessel Wairua. This long-time destination for picnic outings retains its popularity and is usually fully patronised. Tables are available for lunch; otherwise bring rugs to sit on and a jacket for the river trip. Depart 10am from the MV Wairua pontoon opposite Moutoa Gardens Pakaitore; return about 4.30pm. Adult $49; child (5-15) $16; under-5s free. Passengers must report no later than 9.45am.

View the full Whanganui Summer Programme or pick up a copy from the Whanganui i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.