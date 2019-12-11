A driver has sustained serious injuries after a car hit a power pole on the corner of Grey St and Liverpool St in Whanganui cutting power off to nearby streets.

Fire and Emergency were called to the scene around 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and St Johns were also on the scene.

Senior Station officer Craig Gardiner said the driver of the vehicle had sustained injuries and was being attended to by St John.

He was unable to say how the car had accident happened.

Gardiner said Powerco had been called to the scene and need to secure the pole back into a safe position and then remove the car before turning the power back on.

He could not determine when the power would be back on.

Earlier in the afternoon two cars collided on Great North Rd.

Police were called to the scene around 2.30pm.

Two drivers and a dog were involved in the crash. One driver had minor injuries.

Police advise all drivers planning to drive up St Johns Hill to take caution and lower their speed.