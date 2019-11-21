An early morning vehicle fire has prompted enquiries from police.

Fire and Emergency crews and police were alerted to the blaze on Young St in Whanganui East just after 2am.

Senior station officer Craig Gardiner said two appliances were sent to the scene.

"It came in that it may be threatening the house but it wasn't going particularly well, it was just smouldering."

Gardiner said the fire was being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said enquiries were under way to determine the circumstances of the fire and police were speaking to the vehicle's owner.

Fire crews were at the scene of another incident around an hour-and-a-half later at Kaitoke after a report that a road sign was on fire.