A speed boat parked on a trailer near Kowhai Park has gone up in flames.
Emergency services were called to the fire, near the intersection of Anzac Pde and Willis St, about 9.50pm yesterday .
Firefighters found the boat "fully involved" when they arrived.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said initial reports were that nearby trees had caught fire; however, firefighters found only the boat in flames.
Advertisement
One fire appliance was needed for the callout and the crew was at the scene for around 35 minutes.
A Police spokeswoman said police conducted area enquiries but did not locate anyone suspicious.
Police will continue to assist Fire and Emergency with enquiries.