A speed boat parked on a trailer near Kowhai Park has gone up in flames.

Emergency services were called to the fire, near the intersection of Anzac Pde and Willis St, about 9.50pm yesterday .

Firefighters found the boat "fully involved" when they arrived.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said initial reports were that nearby trees had caught fire; however, firefighters found only the boat in flames.

One fire appliance was needed for the callout and the crew was at the scene for around 35 minutes.

A Police spokeswoman said police conducted area enquiries but did not locate anyone suspicious.

Police will continue to assist Fire and Emergency with enquiries.