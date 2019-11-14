The man accused of murdering Whanganui woman Feona McKay-Patea can now be named.

Tyson Ellis Ngatai, a 26-year-old from south Taranaki, appeared in the High Court at Whanganui on Friday morning when his name suppression lapsed.



Ngatai is charged with murdering McKay-Patea sometime between September 20 to October 3.

The body of McKay-Patea was found at a property in Lee St, Castlecliff, on October 3 while police were investigating a missing person report.

Police investigate at the property in Lee St, Castlecliff. Photo / File

Ngatai is also facing six dishonesty-related charges for allegedly using McKay-Patea's bank card on four occasions, transferring a total of $1053.33 from McKay-Patea's account on six occasions, and taking McKay-Patea's car for his own purpose.

Advertisement

Deemed not guilty pleas were entered to all charges.

Some members of the public gallery offered support to Ngatai as he left the dock, while another called out "piece of shit" as he was led off.

A trial date for November next year was discussed in court.

Ngatai was remanded in custody by consent and is due to next appear on February 28, 2019.