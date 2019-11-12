The wellbeing of migrant women will be once focus of the night as the city hosts a family-friendly Whanganui's Multicultural Night with food, song and dance.

"All the little ones and the older ones are welcome to come to this, because there's fun for everybody there," Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei/Whanganui president Pushpa Prasad said.

Whanganui's Multicultural Night is an annual November occasion, with inexpensive Indian, Fijian, Cook Island and Samoan food to buy from 5pm at the Whanganui War Memorial Hall, followed by several hours of cultural performances beginning at 6.30pm.

In her speech Prasad will talk about the wellbeing of migrant women - many of whom struggle to adapt to New Zealand ways.

The performances begin with a greeting from Whanganui kaumātua John Maihi and the playing of the Indian national anthem, then kapa haka.

Wellington's Babu Sounds will be the DJ. There will be Giddha and Bhangra Punjabi dances, and a display of an Indian martial art by men using sticks.

Middle eastern, Fijian and Cook Island groups will dance, and two songs will be sung live, karaoke-style.

Prasad would like a bigger range of ethnic groups for next time. There are Filipino, Korean, Thai, Indonesian, Malaysian and African people in town who could share their culture.

"They probably all actually stick in their little groups. They need to be out there to relate to the community and learn and be active in society," she said.

Sharing their culture would show ordinary Kiwis the richness they bring.

Prasad has been in the voluntary president role since June, and has a passion for it.

She said the council has monthly potluck dinners and a big mailing list. She's planning more cultural events and a women's wellbeing seminar, and asks new settlers to get in touch by ringing her on 021 025 40709, emailing pdprasad@xtra.co.nz or going to the council's website or Facebook page.