A stretch of State Highway 4 has been closed following a crash involving two trucks.

The closure runs from the intersection of Whanganui River Rd to Fields Track.

A detour via SH 49, SH 1, SH 3, and SH 4 is available.

Police were alerted to the incident around 9.10am.

A police spokeswoman said there are no reported injuries but a specialist tow truck is required.

It's expected the road will be closed for the next few hours.

Due to the existing slip on SH4, the road from the intersection with Whanganui River Rd to Raetihi is effectively closed.