Dozens of people and their four legged friends took part the SPCA's Great NZ Paws Walk on Saturday.

The event was to raise funds to fight animal cruelty and those taking part were invited to set up fundraising pages in advance.

By signing up to take part dog owners received a SPCA bandana for their pet to wear. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The day consisted of a 3km walk with some dogs running activity courses with their owners along the way, while other dogs took a dip in paddling pools to cool off.

More than $56,000 was raised throughout the country.

Advertisement

A 3km walk was part of the event. Photo / Lewis Gardner