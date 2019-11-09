Fire and Emergency crews have responded to an early morning blaze at a Whanganui poultry shed.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews were alerted to the Papaiti Rd fire around 12.45am, and found it "well-involved" on arrival.

The shed is approximately 150m by 20m and has partially collapsed as a result of the blaze.

Crews at the scene were damping down hotspots by 2.30am.

Advertisement

Several fire appliances and water takers from around the region were called to the scene including some from Marton and Palmerston North.

A specialist Fire and Emergency investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.