Lines are beginning to form outside the Royal Wanganui Opera House as people wait in anticipation for a performance by Kiwi band Six60.

On Friday it was announced Whanganui was one of two locations to get a free gig following an online vote.

Residents of regional towns around the country were encouraged to vote for their location in the hopes of bringing Six60 to town.

Gisborne was the other winning location where the band performed yesterday.

Six60 is scheduled to take to the Royal Wanganui Opera House stage at 12.30pm today for a short acoustic gig.

A limited album signing will take also take place.

Fans are advised the free gig is non-ticked and has limited capacity.