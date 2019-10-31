A car has crashed through a garage and onto the front lawn of a Plymouth St property in central Whanganui.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash, which smashed part of the garage to pieces, around 3.40pm today.

A Police staff member at the scene said one person was in the vehicle at the time but they had yet to be located.

Police were speaking to witnesses at the scene.

Plymouth St resident Vanessa A'Court said she was at the far end of her house when she heard a loud bang.

"I thought it was a rubbish truck and then thought I'd hear sirens soon because it's not rubbish day.

"Soon enough the fire brigade and cops turned up."