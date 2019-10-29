Whanganui's Splash Centre is considering introducing a quiet hour.

The initiative that aims to support those with autism and sensory issues has recently been given the go-ahead in Countdown stores nationwide.

The Splash Centre's manager, Dave Campbell, said it wanted community feedback about whether the concept would work at the pools.

A lot of parents bring their children who have autism to the Splash Centre, Campbell said.

"A couple of parents who have autistic children said their kids just love water, it's awesome for them to bring them in."

Training was given to his staff on how to work with children who have autism.

"It's a pretty difficult place to get completely quiet, we could turn some lights off, turn some music off but water's always going to be running."

Campbell said they could not dictate who came to the pools and it would still be open to all public during any quiet hour.

The Splash Centre had considered a Sunday morning between 8am and 9am as it was usually a quiet time already, Campbell said.

Campbell said it would be an hour for anyone who wants some peace and quiet.

"We're a public facility and to be there for all walks of society is probably why we're here."

To give feedback Campbell encourages anyone to call the Centre or email splashcentre@splashcentre.co.nz