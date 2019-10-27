It was billed as the Bring on Summer gig - and the weather certainly played to the crowd.

You almost couldn't get a foot in the door at Caroline's Boatshed Bar as hundreds of people bathed in the sunshine on Sunday afternoon, relaxing to music from three local bands.

The concert kicked off at 2pm with Whanganui High School band Rhythm Vision who played their own progressive rock-style material.

They were followed by Whanganui High School indie-pop band Ocean Loaf who played covers and their own material.

The gig wrapped up with popular local band Whiskey Mama playing classic rock.

Local bands Whiskey Mama and Rhythm Vision also played to the crowd. Photo / Lewis Gardner