People of all ages turned out to get active at Santoft Forest and Beach over the weekend in support of South Makirikiri School.

A total of 925 participants from all over New Zealand entered the event which included half marathon, 10km and 5km run or walk categories.

The event also gained international interest with one participant from the Netherlands and another from Spain.

South Makirikiri principal Greg Allan said the event was about encouraging families to make fun, healthy choices.

"It's getting the family out all together and giving them something they can all enter into," Allan said.

Funds raised from ticket registrations will go towards new all-weather turf sports courts for the school.

Allan said the new turfs will mostly be used to play hockey but they will be useful to give students the option to play different sports all year round.

Parents and children from South Makirikiri School came out to support the event. Photo / Lucy Drake

The event was organised by the school, Gerry le Roux from Yondering Ltd and parent Kym Skerman.

Held near the small settlement of Scotts Ferry, the 10km and 5km runners and walkers took to the forest while the half marathon runners and walkers battled the wind and the sand on the beach.

Young children were also able to get involved with a 1km kids dash race.

More than 70 local families supported the day by handing out medals and water, running a sausage sizzle and creating lunch packs for participants.

Due to the success of the day, Allan said he could see it possibly becoming an annual event.

The event ended with participants and their support crews lounging in the sun, listening to a live band followed by a prizegiving with spot prizes.

John Ransom was one of the first runners home. Photo / Lucy Drake

Stewart Milne and Cath Braddock took out the fastest male and female times for the 21.1km half marathon run and David Jones and Kalinda Lichtwark were fastest in the half marathon walk.

Josh Smith and Karis Rae were fastest male and female in the 10km run and Evan Davies and Rachelle Tait were first in the 10km walk.